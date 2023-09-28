Marvell to Showcase Industry-First High-Speed Connectivity Solutions for the AI Era at ECOC 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, will showcase its latest optical connectivity and switch solutions to address the exploding demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, carrier, and other distributed, data-intensive workloads next week at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC). Europe's largest optical communications event, ECOC takes place October 1-5 at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland.

Marvell executives will also present at sessions at both the ECOC conference and expo.

Demonstrations:

At stand #960, Marvell will showcase its comprehensive portfolio for networking and connectivity, including:

COLORZ ® 800, the industry's first family of 800 Gbps ZR/ZR+ pluggable modules for increasing both the bandwidth and distance of data center interconnects (DCIs).

800, the industry's first family of 800 Gbps ZR/ZR+ pluggable modules for increasing both the bandwidth and distance of data center interconnects (DCIs). Nova, the industry's first 1.6T PAM4 DSP featuring a breakthrough 200 Gbps per lambda optical bandwidth.

Orion, the industry's first 800 Gbps coherent digital signal processor (DSP) for pluggable modules. Capable of powering connections up to 2,000 km in length, Orion is poised to change the economics and performance of the transport networks connecting carrier and cloud assets over extended geographic areas.

Optical modules powered by the Marvell ® Orion and Nova DSPs from select ecosystem partners.

Orion and Nova DSPs from select ecosystem partners. Teralynx® 10, an ultra-low latency, programmable 51.2 Tbps switch chip optimized for high-bandwidth workloads for AI and ML.

In a fireside chat with the Next Platform, released yesterday, Achyut Shah, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell, discusses the coming transformation in networking and interconnects, including the technologies above.

Presentations and Panels

Sunday, October 1st

3:15-4:30 p.m.

Workshop: Su.B.3 - DSP Evolution for 2030 and Beyond (two-part workshop)

Session 2: Single Lambda at High Baud Rate or Multi Lambda Transponder?

Marvell Speaker: Stephen Adolph, Associate Vice President, Coherent DSP – Connectivity BU

Location: Boisdale - Ground Floor

Monday, October 2nd

3:40-4:30 p.m.

Session: Panel 1: DCI Towards 100T and Beyond

Marvell Speaker: Samuel Liu, Senior Director, Product Line Management, Coherent DSP – Connectivity BU

Location: Market Focus Theatre

Tuesday, October 3rd

8:30-9:00 a.m.

Session: Tu.A.7.1: Recent Advances in Low-Power Digital Signal Processing Technologies for Data Center Applications

Marvell Speaker: Dr. Radha Nagarajan, SVP and CTO, Optical and Cloud Connectivity Group

Location: M2-M4, First Floor

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, contact:

Michael Kanellos, Head of Influencer Relations

pr@marvell.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-to-showcase-industry-first-high-speed-connectivity-solutions-for-the-ai-era-at-ecoc-2023-301941217.html

SOURCE Marvell