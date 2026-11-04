Marvell's Deal to Acquire Lumentum Could Be a Game Changer for the Stock

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) has been a big winner this year, with the stock up more than 130% in 2026, as of the end of October. However, an announced deal to acquire Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) could be a game changer for what has already been a good story.

This deal is all about optical networking, as it will combine Marvell's leadership in optical interconnects with Lumentum's strength in lasers. Marvell called the deal a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to define and lead AI connectivity in the era of integrated optics," as it will provide the company with end-to-end design capabilities that will allow it to accelerate its time to market and solve the increasing complexity of scale-up and scale-out networks.

Let's see what this could all mean for investors.

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