Maryland Soybean Board Designates New Executive Director

SALISBURY, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maryland Soybean Board (MSB) is pleased to announce the selection of Danielle Bauer as the newly appointed Executive Director.

"Danielle has established a good working relationship with farmers and stakeholders across Maryland," stated Travis Hutchison, MSB Chair. "I am confident that she will be an excellent executive director for our soybean board and be a strong voice for soy farmers."

Danielle grew up on her family's grain and livestock farm in Howard County, Maryland. Farming in an increasingly suburban area gave her unique insight and a strong passion for agriculture from a young age. She went on to study agriculture and natural resources at West Virginia University, and after graduating, returned home to make a positive impact on the local agricultural industry.

Most recently, Danielle worked with a variety of agricultural and natural resource organizations as the Programs and Public Relations Director at Thompson Ag Consulting. Her work with groups, including the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board and Maryland Pork Producers Association, gave her experience working with commodity groups and checkoff programs. She is also a graduate of LEAD Maryland, Wheat Industry Leaders of Tomorrow, and completed the American Farm Bureau Federation's Women's Leadership Committee Communications Boot Camp.

"I am honored by the confidence and support shown to me by the Board of Directors," said Bauer. "I look forward to bringing my ag knowledge and expertise to the soybean industry."

Danielle is also actively involved with the Howard County Farm Bureau, Miss Maryland Agriculture Contest, serves on the county's Agriculture Education Advisory Committee, and is a Superintendent at the County Fair. In her spare time, Danielle enjoys spending time on the farm with her family, fiancé Matthew, and dog Sammy.

MSB said goodbye to Susanne Zilberfarb as she moves on to take the executive director post at the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation. Susanne worked for the Board for 25 years, first in communications and then as executive director.

"The board would like to express our thanks to Susanne for her outstanding service to the soy industry," commented Hutchison. "We are pleased to see that she will continue working within our ag family."

Maryland farmers plant about 500,000 acres of soybeans each year, and the crop generates approximately $200 million in value to the state. The Maryland Soybean Board is funded by the national soybean checkoff program, which assesses one-half of one percent of the net market value of soybeans at the first point of sale. The board consists of ten volunteer farmer-directors and directs funds for research, marketing and education programs to benefit the Maryland soybean industry.

SOURCE Maryland Soybean Board