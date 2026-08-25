Marzetti Company Q4 Net Profit Improves, But Net Sales Slip

(RTTNews) - The Marzetti Company (MZTI), a maker of specialty food products, on Tuesday reported a rise in net income for the fourth quarter, helped by the gain on the Milpitas property sale. However, the company registered a drop in net sales.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted net income of $48.290 million, or $1.76 per share, compared with $32.529 million, or $1.18 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings were $1.46 per share, higher than the prior year's $1.34 per share.

Operating income increased to $57.7 million from $38.915 million a year ago. The company recorded net sales of $465.030 million, less than $475.427 million in the previous year. Foodservice business reported net sales of $221.402 million as against $233.873 million a year ago.

MZTI was up by 1.72% at $117.75 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.