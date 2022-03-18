|
18.03.2022 22:50:00
MAS and non-profit CDP ink MOU to promote access to ESG data
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and CDP - a UK-headquartered non-profit organisation behind a global environmental-disclosure system for companies and sub-national governments - have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote sustainability disclosures and access to quality environmental, social and governance (ESG) data across the financial sector and real economy.
