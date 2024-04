MAS sets aside S$35 million to develop sustainable finance talent

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be setting aside S$35 million over the next three years to support the development of sustainable finance talent in the city-state’s financial sector. This money will be channeled towards the financial sector development fund, which will partly be used to support the expansion of sustainable finance courses accredited by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF), as well as capacity-building efforts at universities. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel