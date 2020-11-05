MASARY Studios Brings Scottsdale Streets to Life with Epson Laser Projectors During Canal Convergence Art Experience

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities, festivals and museums look for safe and exciting ways to foster community engagement, Canal Convergence | Water + Art + Light, Scottsdale Public Art's annual art experience, is at the forefront of reconnecting residents with the city. Illuminating the streets of Scottsdale, Ariz. from Nov. 6-15, Canal Convergence alumni MASARY Studios will bring its community-driven public art expression "Massively Distributed" (MD) to life with enchanting, light-based artwork using high-performance Epson laser projectors.

MASARY Studios worked with the Scottsdale Public Art media team to capture audio and visual samples from Scottsdale for a creative palette that drives the web-based app instrument and public art installation. Accessible across laptops, tablets and smartphones, MD encourages the public to find joy in creativity by submitting compositions from the site-specific media instrument for inclusion in the large-scale projection mapped installations. MD will play back the "meta-compositions" through the video projections and professional sound systems, displaying the public's submissions alongside those of their neighbors, other community members and even others from across the world.

"Canal Convergence is proud to present the engaging audio-visual installation 'Massively Distributed' by MASARY Studios in a safe and socially-distanced format," said Jennifer Gill, public art manager, Canal Convergence. "Crowd-sourced from a web-based app created by MASARY Studios, using the sights and sounds of Scottsdale, Epson projectors are central in our effort to make this project accessible to many people as they safely enjoy the work."

"Massively Distributed" will be presented in three prominent locations throughout Old Town Scottsdale. Each location will use two Epson Pro L1755U projectors along with a variety of compatible Epson lenses to display artwork onto a building facade. MASARY Studios will use LANG frames to stack the two 15,000 lumen1 Epson projectors to display double the light output. Stacking allows for a more compact, efficient installation that can be powered from standard 120V sources. Using the Epson projectors' built-in tools, MASARY Studios will blend images to create one seamless large-scale work of art.

"We hope to reconnect people with one another, as well as with the cities they live in, through our 'Massively Distributed' project at Canal Convergence this year," said Sam Okerstrom-Lang, media artist, founder and principal, MASARY Studios. "MD expands from samples of the Arizona landscape, to the palm of your hand when interacting, and then ultimately the scale of buildings through public video projection. The Epson projectors made life so much easier for setup, allowing us to converge images and create massive, bright pieces of art that pop beautifully to make our artistic vision really come into full picture for the public."

Canal Convergence will take place Nov. 6-15 with artwork throughout Old Town Scottsdale and the Arizona Canal at the Scottsdale Waterfront. The annual art experience is free for the public to attend and offers livestreamed performances as well as in-person events held at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts.

"We continue to be amazed by artists and their ability to unleash creativity using projection," said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large-venue projectors, Epson America. "At a time when people crave in-person experiences, 'Massively Distributed' offers a unique way for people to reconnect with their city and express creativity through safe interactions with the artwork they are viewing."

For additional information and hours, visit www.canalconvergence.com/2020-overview/.

About Epson Laser Projectors

Epson's large-venue solutions mean more creative possibilities and unparalleled audience experiences. Setting the standard is Epson's Pro L-Series laser projector line that uses proprietary technology to deliver exceptional color output and durability. Combine that with the available mounts, frames and lenses and you have everything you need to bring your live events to life. For additional information about Epson's projector solutions, visit www.epson.com/liveevents.

About MASARY Studios

MASARY Studios is a team of artists awakening built environments through live performance of music and projection mapping, unlocking the sonic possibilities of an urban landscape. Based in Boston, the studio's practice includes live percussion performance, electronic music and production, facade projection-mapped video, artistic research, technology and materials fabrication, and the expansive use of animation. The studio is artist-owned and managed and was founded in 2015. For more information on MASARY Studios, visit www.masarystudios.com, or find them on Instagram at instagram.com/masary_studios.

About Scottsdale Public Art

The mission of Scottsdale Public Art is to make Scottsdale one of the most desirable communities in the country in which to live, work and visit by incorporating art and design projects throughout. In 1985, the City of Scottsdale established Scottsdale Public Art with the goal to enhance the quality of life for its residents and visitors. Since then more than 100 permanent and temporary public artworks have been commissioned throughout the community. Scottsdale's program and projects have won local, regional and national awards.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

