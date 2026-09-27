Masco Aktie
WKN: 856632 / ISIN: US5745991068
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27.09.2026 15:27:34
Masco Chairman Emeritus Richard Manoogian Dies At 90
(RTTNews) - Masco Corporation (MAS) announced that its Chairman Emeritus, Richard Manoogian, died on September 25, 2026, at the age of 90, marking the end of a leadership era that helped transform the company into a major force in the home improvement industry.
Richard Manoogian was the son of Alex and Marie Manoogian. His father, Alex, an Armenian immigrant and founder of Masco, introduced the single-handle Delta faucet, a product that became one of the most recognized brands in the home improvement and remodeling market.
Manoogian joined Masco in 1958 and quickly rose through the ranks. He was elected to the company's board of directors in 1964 before being named President and Chief Operating Officer in 1968.
In 1985, Manoogian was appointed Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, positions he held during a significant chapter in the company's history. After nearly five decades with Masco, he stepped down as Chief Executive Officer in 2007 and assumed the role of Executive Chairman.
Masco later named Manoogian Chairman Emeritus in 2012, recognizing his longstanding contributions and leadership.
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