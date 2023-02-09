|
09.02.2023 13:23:38
Masco Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $115 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $148 million or $0.65 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $1.92 billion from $2.02 billion last year.
Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $115 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $1.92 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.
