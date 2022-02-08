|
08.02.2022 13:13:45
Masco Guides FY22 Adj. EPS In Line; Boosts Dividend 19% - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Masco Corp. (MAS) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, in line with analysts' estimates.
For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.06 to $4.26 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.
On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.14 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Masco's Board of Directors also declared a 19 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable on March 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 25, 2022.
