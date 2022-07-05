Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.07.2022

MASI : Remote Monitoring Tech Masimo SafetyNet Reduces Length Of Hospital Stay For COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Masimo (MASI) said that a two-part retrospective study found that remote patient monitoring with Masimo SafetyNet reduced length of hospital stay for COVID-19 patients.

Masimo SafetyNet, a remote patient management and telehealth solution, uses tetherless Masimo Radius PPG SET pulse oximetry and a smartphone app to seamlessly transmit continuous home-based patient monitoring data to hospital clinicians.

According to the company, researchers found a significant association between briefer hospitalization and patients discharged with Masimo SafetyNet and without home oxygen, concluding that "Home telemonitoring after discharge for patients with COVID-19 may be a safe tool that may reduce the mean duration of hospitalization and create more bed capacity."

