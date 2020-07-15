Masks For Schools Campaign Surpasses 30,000 Masks Donated In First Weekend, Masks.com To Add High Schools And Business Sponsorship Opportunities To Initiative

AUSTIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Masks.com has launched the Great American Mask Drive, an online fundraising initiative for donations of Hanes® reusable and washable masks to thousands of US schools. In the first full weekend of operation, over 30,000 masks were donated from nearly 1000 individuals. These masks will be sent to schools all across the United States at the conclusion of the campaign, which runs through August.

Masks.com has developed and deployed dedicated mask donation webpages for thousands of elementary and middle schools on its website. There, the general public can donate reusable and washable masks that will be supplied by Hanes®. Masks.com is announcing that it intends to add more schools, including US high schools, to the masks for schools campaign over the next week. Likewise, it will launch business sponsorship opportunities where local and national companies can pledge to match individual mask donations.

According to Masks.com CEO Bradley Markham, the company has been inundated with requests from school administrators for their schools to be added to the initiative, and by business owners asking how they can get involved. "We did not fully anticipate the level of demand when we started this mask donation drive. It's wonderful to see individuals and businesses stepping up to help."

Aware of the fluid and changing nature of school re-openings, Markham says the company is dedicated to providing donated masks that schools can then use how and when they see fit. "We want schools to reopen for in-person learning only when they have proper safety protocols in place and feel that they can provide for the health and well-being of their staff and students. Whether schools start the year in physical classrooms or not, we know that eventually schools will return to in-person settings, and when they do, we want them to have masks on hand. We know these donations will help- masks will be an ongoing need for schools for the foreseeable future."

Individuals can find a school and donate masks at http://www.masks.com. Businesses interested in sponsoring the Great American Mask Drive should contact business@masks.com

