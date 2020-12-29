29.12.2020 23:18:00

Mason Graphite Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Mason Graphite Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) today announces the results for the election of directors of its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today.  

Following the votes cast at the meeting, each of the six (6) nominees proposed by Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi, namely Messrs. Fahad Al-Tamimi, Peter Damouni, Simon Marcotte, Tayfun Eldem, Nav Dhaliwal and Roy McDowall, was duly elected as director of the Company and each of the four (4) other nominees proposed by the Company, namely Messrs. Gilles Gingras, François Laurin, Guy Chamard and Gaston A. Morin, was not elected as director of the Company. The results of the vote are as follows:


Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Fahad Al-Tamimi

72,927,954

78.46%

Peter Damouni

72,827,766

78.35%

Tayfun Eldem

65,896,622

70.89%

Roy McDowall

65,783,145

70.77%

Nav Dhaliwal

65,390,762

70.35%

Simon Marcotte

64,904,230

69.82%

Gilles Gingras

27,693,708

29.79%

François Laurin

26,653,193

28.67%

Gaston A. Morin

26,554,782

28.57%

Guy Chamard

26,334,358

28.33%

"I would like to thank the shareholders for their overwhelming support and confidence in the future of the Company. On the eve of the Electric Vehicle Revolution, the time ahead is very exciting, and we are in a fantastic position to build a great company that not only benefits the shareholders but also help create jobs and supports the economy of Québec", said Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc. is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Company is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

