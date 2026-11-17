(RTTNews) - Masoval AS (MAS.OL) reported third quarter net profit to equity holders of the parent company of 11.4 million Norwegian Kroner compared to a loss of 45.0 million Kroner, prior year. Profit per share was 0.09 Kroner compared to a loss of 0.37 Kroner. The fair value adjustment of biomass was positive by 75 million kroner. Operational EBIT was 9.1 million Kroner compared to a loss of 41.9 million Kroner, a year ago. Excluding net fair value adjustment biomass, loss per share was 0.24 kroner compared to a loss of 0.68 kroner.

Total operating revenues increased to 709.27 million Kroner from 579.93 million Kroner, last year. The Group harvested volume of 8,656 GWT compared to 6,020 GWT third quarter 2025.

The Group increased 2026 harvest guidance to 30,400 tonnes GWE from prior guidance of 29,000 tonnes GWE.

At prior close on Euronext Oslo, Masoval shares were trading at 3.61 euros.

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