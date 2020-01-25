Massachusetts'-based ePropelled To Expand Into India

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ePropelled, the leader in magnetic engineering technology for electro-magnetic motors, today announced its expansion with the opening of a new engineering center location in Chennai, India. ePropelled will open the office this month with 7 staff members and plans to hire software and mechanical engineers to work on the development of their motor for the rapidly growing worldwide Electric Vehicles (EV) industry.

Nick Grewal, CEO of ePropelled, says "We chose India for its readily available talent pool, and because of the many EV manufacturers in Asia and Europe we want to work with, such as Tata Motors, Bajaj, Mahindra, and Jaguar Land Rover."

ePropelled will work with the Incubation Centre at Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar (SSN) College of Engineering, an affiliate of Anna University, where its offices and test labs will be based. The company will work closely with SSN's Electrical Engineering Department, whose members have considerable experience with EVs, to develop, test and validate product design.

Ganesh Nagarajan has been hired by ePropelled as the Director and Country Manager of this new office. Ganesh is a postgraduate of India's Anna University with a Master of Engineering in Power Electronics and Drives. He has thirteen years' experience in electromagnetic motor design and nine years' automotive experience, specifically in electric motor design and development, from Renault Nissan, Mahindra Electric, and Comstar Automotive. He holds three patents in electric machine designs. He says, "ePropelled has innovative technology and an experienced team. This is a fantastic opportunity to build and shape ePropelled's operations both in India, and globally. I believe in our team and product and I am very excited to contribute to bringing more value to our customers wherever they may be located."

About ePropelled:

ePropelled is the leader in magnetic engineering innovations that dramatically improve electric motor and generator efficiency for propulsion applications in aviation, aerospace and electric vehicles as well as industrial uses. Our combination of motor design with software control produces a much more efficient method of electric propulsion at various torque and speed levels. Originally formed as Electronica, the company has already won several grant awards from the Welsh Government, Technology Strategy Board and the Carbon Trust for innovative designs.

