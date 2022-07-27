MASSAGE ENVY ADDS TWO NEW OFFERINGS TO ITS ALREADY ROBUST SKINCARE LINE

Exfoliating Neck and Décolleté Treatment and Summer Papaya Exfoliation Treatment deliver innovative new offerings to consumers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, has launched two new skincare services this week that are now available at participating Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide.

Exfoliating Neck and Décolleté Treatment

The Exfoliating Neck and Décolleté Treatment is a new enhancement that expands the benefits of a chemical peel/exfoliation. Like skin on the face, skin on the neck and décolleté can get some attention and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The Exfoliating Neck and Décolleté Treatment delivers an easy-to-add enhancement to a chemical peel/exfoliation using professional-grade PCA SKIN® products.

Summer Papaya Exfoliation Treatment (limited time only)

The Summer Papaya Exfoliation Treatment is available through September 10 while supplies last. It gives consumers the opportunity to boost their peel this summer with the power of papaya enzymes. This service is designed to treat consumers looking for an elevated peel experience. The pre-treat exfoliation step featuring the Enzymatic Treatment from PCA SKIN® - papaya enzymes are the main exfoliating ingredient - followed by the application of Sensi Peel® or Perfecting Peel® provides smoothing and brightening results. The product has the scent of rosemary and eucalyptus and is slightly cooling to the skin.

"These two new offerings are just the latest innovations from our brand, which is proving to be a true skin care destination. For those who want great results, Massage Envy franchised locations offer professional products and services and have professional estheticians who know how to bring out the best results," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy's CEO.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

