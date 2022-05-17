Massage Envy and LightStim® Join Forces to Offer Nourishing Light Treatment and Enhancement Skin Care Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, has joined with LightStim, designer and manufacturer of high-quality LED light therapy devices, to unveil two new premium skincare offerings now available at participating Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Advanced Skin Care Nourishing Light Treatment and a Nourishing Light Enhancement both utilize LightStim's Anti-Aging ProPanel LED Light, which features a combination of 1,400 amber, red and infrared wavelengths of LED light that work together to provide a warm, soothing, and sensory light experience for the entire face, and also helps to improve the appearance of wrinkles.

The Massage Envy Nourishing Light Treatment energized by LightStim is a 60-minute experiential Advanced Skin Care service that features Massage Envy's exclusive brand, CyMe Professional Products, packed with vitamins and nutritive ingredients, and provides synergistic benefits when used with the LightStim ProPanel Anti-Aging LED Light. Also included in this treatment is a choreographed cooling globe facial massage which provides a cooling sensory experience and compliments the warming sensation delivered by the LED Light session.

The Nourishing Light Enhancement for Advanced Skin Care Services is a 10-minute LED Light treatment with a hand and arm massage that can be added on to a Microderm Infusion or Chemical Peel/Exfoliation skin care session as an additional skin care benefit.

"We are excited to work with LightStim and to feature their LED technology for the national launch of our Nourishing Light services at Massage Envy," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "This collaboration and new offering are just one of the many advancements we are making in the skin care space as we continue to build on our brand's suite of innovative skin care services and premium offerings."

"Our team worked hand-in-hand with Massage Envy to develop a unique skin care treatment and enhancement that pairs their line of professional products and services with our standout ProPanel Anti-Aging LED Light for an advanced skin care experience," added LightStim President, Joniann Marchese. "We are thrilled to join together to offer these wonderful skin care services to customers across the expansive network of Massage Envy franchised locations."

For more information about Massage Envy's body care and skin care offerings, please visit www.massageenvy.com

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

About LightStim

LightStim has been the global leader in both professional and consumer markets for over 20 years, with patented technology, certifications and FDA Clearances. The family-owned and operated company proudly designs, engineers and manufactures all LightStim devices inside their Irvine, California facility to ensure paramount quality, reliability and effectiveness of the entire LightStim collection. Touted amongst dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical doctors, estheticians, recovery and wellness clinics, and the beauty industry elite, the innovative brand continues to pioneer and revolutionize the face and body of beauty and wellness. Beauty editors and social influencers have joined the convergence of LightStim aficionados alongside industry professionals, propelling LightStim to earn kudos in hundreds of top publications including Vogue, InStyle, Women's Health, Glamour and The New York Times. For more information, visit LightStim.com, and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massage-envy-and-lightstim-join-forces-to-offer-nourishing-light-treatment-and-enhancement-skin-care-services-301549004.html

SOURCE Massage Envy