MASSAGE ENVY ANNOUNCES AMTA MEMBERSHIPS AT NO COST TO ALL MASSAGE THERAPISTS PRACTICING IN THEIR FRANCHISED LOCATION

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage and skin care services in the U.S. across its franchise network, is pleased to announce that, as part of the brand's agreement with the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), and a display of industry leadership, massage therapists employed at Massage Envy franchised locations are now being provided an annual AMTA membership at no cost to them. Providing massage therapists access to free continuing education and a connection to the industry reinforces Massage Envy franchised locations are a great place to both begin and maintain a career.

At a face value of $235 per year, an AMTA annual membership has many tangible benefits, including:

Insurance coverage: $2 million per occurrence/ $6 million aggregate for professional liability, general liability, products, and personal injury.

per occurrence/ aggregate for professional liability, general liability, products, and personal injury. Chapter volunteering opportunities, education and networking with members at AMTA's 51 chapters across the country.

Access to a discounted suite of AMTA's training. These rigorously state-vetted courses are offered online.

In addition, Massage Envy will provide four new AMTA courses free of charge every quarter.

every quarter. Annual subscription to Massage Therapy Journal & Massage Today , award-winning industry publications with the latest information and trends.

& , award-winning industry publications with the latest information and trends. AMTA's annual Massage Profession Research Report , including survey results and other information important to the profession.

, including survey results and other information important to the profession. Mentorship opportunities such as volunteering to coach new massage therapists and channels for experienced massage therapists to give back to the profession.

Discounted pricing for AMTA's annual National Convention.

"It is my hope that all massage therapists employed at Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide will take advantage of this great opportunity to connect with the largest association in the industry and use all the resources available to grow in their profession," said Beth Stiller, Chief Executive Officer at Massage Envy Franchising LLC.

