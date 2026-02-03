Massimo Group Registered Shs Aktie
Massimo Enters LOI To Acquire FST For Up To $35 Mln; Stock Surges In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Massimo Group (MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and electric mobility solutions, on Tuesday said it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire equity interests of FST Development Co. Ltd. (KBSX), a technology company focused on intelligent hardware and AI-driven system-level solutions.
The proposed transaction values FST at a pre-money equity valuation of approximately $38 million to $50 million.
Massimo plans to acquire the business for total consideration ranging from about $27 million to $35 million, payable in stock, cash, or a combination of both.
Following completion, Massimo expects to embed FST's AI technologies into its UTV, ATV and marine product lines, reduce development timelines and costs, accelerate time-to-market, and enter the AI health robotics segment.
The LOI provides for a 60-day exclusivity period, with definitive agreements targeted by late March 2026.
Massimo said the acquisition would position the company at the intersection of AI-enabled outdoor mobility and digital health robotics by combining its manufacturing scale and distribution network with FST's AI control platforms, health-technology modules and proprietary middleware.
In the pre-market trading, Massimo is 3.48% higher at $3.3300 on the Nasdaq.
