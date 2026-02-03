Massimo Group Registered Shs Aktie

Massimo Group Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EX71 / ISIN: US57628N1019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 11:33:51

Massimo Enters LOI To Acquire FST For Up To $35 Mln; Stock Surges In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Massimo Group (MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and electric mobility solutions, on Tuesday said it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire equity interests of FST Development Co. Ltd. (KBSX), a technology company focused on intelligent hardware and AI-driven system-level solutions.

The proposed transaction values FST at a pre-money equity valuation of approximately $38 million to $50 million.

Massimo plans to acquire the business for total consideration ranging from about $27 million to $35 million, payable in stock, cash, or a combination of both.

Following completion, Massimo expects to embed FST's AI technologies into its UTV, ATV and marine product lines, reduce development timelines and costs, accelerate time-to-market, and enter the AI health robotics segment.

The LOI provides for a 60-day exclusivity period, with definitive agreements targeted by late March 2026.

Massimo said the acquisition would position the company at the intersection of AI-enabled outdoor mobility and digital health robotics by combining its manufacturing scale and distribution network with FST's AI control platforms, health-technology modules and proprietary middleware.

In the pre-market trading, Massimo is 3.48% higher at $3.3300 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Massimo Group Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Massimo Group Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Massimo Group Registered Shs 3,16 -1,25% Massimo Group Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich mit Zuschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert im Plus. Am Dienstag schließen die Börsen in Fernost mit Gewinnen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen