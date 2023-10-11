|
11.10.2023 18:29:00
MASSIVE Announced as Lien Resolution Administrator for JCCP No. 4977
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Superior Court of the State of California in Alameda County has selected MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists to be the Lien Resolution Administrator for the JCCP No. 4977. The lien resolution process is moving along steadily as MASSIVE has already negotiated Lien Resolution Programs with multiple subrogation firms and established a Medicare Global Resolution Program for this litigation.
Because of their wide range of experience working on Mass Tort projects, MASSIVE was also selected as the exclusive lien resolution administrator in the Just for Men hair dye, Mallinckrodt Opioid Bankruptcy Trust, Purdue Opioid Bankruptcy Trust, and as the Flint Water case co-lien resolution administrator.
Cordis Corporation develops and manufactures cardiology and endovascular devices. Plaintiffs in the JCCP argued Cordis's TRAPEASE Permanent Vena Cava Filter and OPTEASE Retrievable Vena Cava Filter were unsafe and defective. These filters were intended to reduce the risk of blood clots and pulmonary embolisms; however, thousands of patients have been injured after receiving these implants.
"Plaintiffs have waited years to resolve this lawsuit," says Ryan Weiner, Esq., Partner at MASSIVE. "MASSIVE will move swiftly to resolve any and all health insurance liens to allow each plaintiff to move past this difficult time."
MASSIVE is expecting to help more than 80 law firms with resolving liens for over 4,000 injured plaintiffs and are eager to help the plaintiffs maintain their settlement dollars.
ABOUT MASSIVE
MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists is a nationwide provider of healthcare lien resolution services. By working hand in hand with personal injury law firms across the nation in both Single Event and Mass Tort cases, MASSIVE expedites settlements through cutting edge software, services, and support.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massive-announced-as-lien-resolution-administrator-for-jccp-no-4977-301953952.html
SOURCE MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise fallen etwas höher als erwartet aus: Wall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX und DAX schließen etwas leichter -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
Die Wall Street legte einen schwachen Handelstag hin. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Donnerstag nicht halten und schlossen knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.