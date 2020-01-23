Massive Battle Mode Siege War and New Action Feature Asula's Den Introduced to "Black Desert Mobile"

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced that the massive conquest mode Siege War and a new limited-time event called Asula's Den are now live in Black Desert Mobile. The release date for the new Sorceress class has also been announced.

Siege War is a large-scale conquest mode that sees guilds battling against each other for dominance over certain areas found in the world of Black Desert Mobile. This latest update grants guilds opportunities to best their opponents in merciless battles and lay claim to fame, glory, and various special perks.

Similar to Node War, guilds that wish to participate in Siege Wars must be level 5 or higher and have 10 guild members in order to start the bidding process. Guilds that own at least a Tier 2 Node can place a bid to participate as a combatant. Participating guild members will be tasked with attacking their opponents' Holy Artifacts while also defending their own. The stakes are high as the winning team will gain control of the entire region and receive large amounts of silver as their victory reward.

Asula's Den, a side-scrolling platform action feature, has also been added to Black Desert Mobile for a limited time. Adventurers can experience combat in an action-packed side-scroll view using the manual control mode. Those who wish to enter the mode must have a Black Spirit level of at least 30. A golden box full of precious items will be awarded to those who emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, the release date of the long-awaited Sorceress class has been revealed. Adventurers can sign up here to receive updates and special rewards before this master of dark magic is playable on January 29.

Find more information about Black Desert Mobile on the official website at http://www.world.blackdesertm.com .

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has developed the MMORPG franchise Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console. All their games are built on their proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. With multiple projects in the works, they are poised to continue their growth through 2020 and beyond to maintain their position as a leading developer in the game industry. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at www.pearlabyss.com .

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200122/2699361-1

SOURCE Pearl Abyss