IonQ Aktie

IonQ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

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09.05.2026 16:30:00

Massive News: IonQ Just Moved Closer to Scalable Quantum Systems

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is showing real progress in scaling quantum computing through a successful photonic interconnect. The upside case is that IonQ could become part of the infrastructure layer for scalable quantum systems, but the stock's sharp rally means expectations are already high.Stock prices used were the market prices of May 2, 2026. The video was published on May 7, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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