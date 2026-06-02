Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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02.06.2026 21:00:00
Massive News: Nebius Just Made a Move That Could Reshape Its AI Growth Story
Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) is building one of the more aggressive AI infrastructure stories in the market, and a new partnership could help solve a critical power bottleneck. The deal may help Nebius move faster, convert backlog into revenue, and strengthen its position with major enterprise customers, but the stock still carries real valuation and execution risk.Stock prices used were the market prices of May 23, 2026. The video was published on May 30, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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12.05.26
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12.05.26
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