Oklo Aktie

Oklo

WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098

09.01.2026 16:57:52

Massive News: Oklo Gains Key Approval for Fuel Recycling Facility

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is gaining momentum as federal approvals advance, major energy partnerships expand, and its Aurora Powerhouse moves toward first deployment. If the company executes effectively, OKLO could unlock meaningful long-term upside in the fast growing next-generation nuclear sector.Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 25, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
