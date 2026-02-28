Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
28.02.2026 16:30:00
Massive News: Why ServiceNow's AI Expansion Could Send Shares Soaring in 2026
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) has pulled back sharply, but accelerating AI integration, expanding enterprise contracts, and a $13 billion backlog could set the stage for a powerful rebound. If growth stays above 20% and execution remains strong, the path toward significant upside in 2026 becomes far more realistic than many expect.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 20, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 26, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
