Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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09.07.2026 00:47:59
Massive News for Microsoft Stock Investors!
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is undertaking yet another cost-cutting initiative.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of July 6, 2026. The video was published on July 8, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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