Massive Warning for Rivian, Lucid, and Even Tesla Investors

EV start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may need to file for bankruptcy before ever reaching scale, and that's a warning to other EV manufacturers. It's expensive to build out manufacturing, and only one company has reached profitability -- that's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). It's not clear that Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), or any other company will reach scale and profitability in EVs on its own, which Travis Hoium covers in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 15, 2024. The video was published on March 20, 2024.