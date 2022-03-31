MASSMUTUAL CHALLENGES MEDIA BIAS ABOUT WOMEN'S FINANCIAL ACUMEN

Multi-Channel Marketing Campaign Highlights Commitment to Serving and Hiring Women

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) this week launches a multi-channel marketing effort to raise awareness of and fight media myths that women are "bad with money."

The centerpiece of the integrated effort is a print campaign from Grey New York debuting in the Washington Post. Please see ad. Media planning and partnerships were managed by Giant Spoon.

The first ad in the series delivers the provocative fact that "65% of financial articles targeted at women define them as excessive spenders." *It drives home the point, "If we can change the way media writes about women and finance, we can change the way people think about women and finance."

"For too long, women have been misrepresented in the financial media," said Jennifer Halloran, MassMutual Head of Marketing & Brand. " We want to balance the scales, encourage more accurate press portrayals, tell the truth about women's financial savviness and how to best serve their needs."

In addition to print, social media and public relations, MassMutual will place monthly oped columns in the media throughout the year. Jennifer Halloran's article, Fighting the media myths that women are "bad with money" recently appeared in the Washington Post. (Link)

Importantly, MassMutual will underscore their commitment to recruiting and supporting the growth of female financial advisors who have historically been underrepresented in the industry. The company currently employs 1,400 female financial advisors attuned to women's investment needs.

MassMutual is a member and supporter of SeeHer, an organization whose mission is to drive accurate portrayals of women across the media spectrum.

The effort reflects MassMutual's master brand platform. Their mission is to use their expertise to help people navigate "Uncomfortable Truths" behind financial planning. Help people prepare for the unexpected by securing their financial futures and protect the ones they love.

Last month, MassMutual teamed up with Hollywood legend, Billy Dee Williams, to encourage Black families to build generational wealth and have the "money talk." (Link)

*Stat based on a study of 100+ articles published in women's magazines from Why we need to #MAKEMONEYEQUAL, Starling Bank

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policy owners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management, and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

About Grey

Grey, the global communications network, is part of AKQA Group. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best-known companies: Procter & Gamble, Google, Volvo, Amazon, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Netflix, the NBA, Pfizer, YouTube, Canon, Nestlé and Applebee's. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance.

