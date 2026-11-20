(RTTNews) - Infrastructure construction company MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) announced on Friday that it has agreed to acquire mechanical contractor Murphy Corp for approximately $1.25 billion in cash, expanding its presence in mission-critical infrastructure markets.

The company said Murphy provides mechanical, plumbing and process infrastructure services across sectors including aviation and defense, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, food processing and advanced manufacturing.

MasTec said Murphy's management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Patrick Murphy, will remain in place following the acquisition and operate as a new business group within its Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment.

The purchase price is payable in cash and is subject to customary adjustments, with an additional earnout tied to Murphy's financial performance over the three years following closing, the company said.

MasTec said it expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to revenue, adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share and operating cash flow.

The company has arranged bank financing for the transaction and expects to complete the acquisition shortly, with substantially all closing conditions already satisfied.

MasTec shares fell 0.63 percent to $163.72 in overnight trading on the NYSE, after ending Thursday's regular session 5.79 percent lower.