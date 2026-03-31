Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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31.03.2026 18:05:00
Master Investor Ray Dalio's Strategy Shows Up in This ETF -- And It Could Help You Invest More Confidently
It's only when markets are choppy that investors find out what their real risk tolerance is. It's easy to fill out a questionnaire and say you'd be able to withstand a correction or bear market, but it's another thing entirely to actually see 10%, 20%, or more of your portfolio wiped out -- often more quickly than you'd expect.If you're finding that you're less tolerant of risk than you expected in the downturn over the past month, then the concept of an "all-weather portfolio" might appeal to you. One well-known investor has come up with a popular strategy for building such a portfolio, and exchange-traded fund investors now have access to it through the State Street Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ: ALLW). There have been two articles discussing this ETF in the past couple of days for the Voyager Portfolio, but in this third and final article in the series, you'll learn straight from Bridgewater founder and investing guru Ray Dalio exactly what underpins the strategy the ETF follows.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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