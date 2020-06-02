Mastercam 2021 is Now Released - CAD/CAM Developments Streamline the Manufacturing Process from Job Setup to Job Completion

TOLLAND, Conn., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNC Software, Inc., developer of Mastercam, the world's leading CAD/CAM software, announces the release of Mastercam 2021. Mastercam 2021 increases machining productivity and reduces overall production costs with faster and more flexible multiaxis improvements, improvements in turning and turning-related applications, advances in speed, safety, and much more.

According to Mastercam President and CEO Meghan West, these advancements have been made in direct response to the needs of the global manufacturing community. "Mastercam is developed by listening to our users and creating solutions for their problems. We adapt to changing needs to ensure that the customer experience is the best it can be as we continue to innovate for improved automation, efficiency, connectivity, and precision. From job setup through job completion, you can depend on our technology to empower productivity."

Faster, more flexible multiaxis programming:

As more shops continue to rely on streamlined multiaxis cutting for single-setup precision, Mastercam 2021 adds new techniques and strategies. Expanded Multiaxis Pocketing combines efficient pocket cutting with a focus on finishing with Accelerated Finish tools, automatically maintaining the correct tool contact within defined parameters. Mastercam now gives you the ability to analyze and modify the UV direction on surface models, expanding the power and flexibility of multiaxis flowline milling toolpaths. The new 3+2 Automatic Roughing toolpath automatically makes multiplane 3-axis roughing toolpaths by evaluating the model and stock, creating a cut, calculating what remains, and repeating the process until roughing is complete.

Advances in turning and turning-related applications:

Mastercam 2021 expands the support for modeling chucks and chuck jaws; you can now define them by selecting a solid model. Mastercam Mill-Turn supports collet chucks as individual component types which greatly expands the range of machines that can be directly supported. Mill-Turn Simulation has been added to the Mastercam Simulator interface so you can experience Mill-Turn simulation with the same interface tools as Mastercam Simulator. And, our Swiss machining solutions combine Mastercam Mill and Mastercam Lathe with specialized post processors. This adds machine-specific controls inside the Mastercam interface, delivering accurate G-code for a wide variety of Swiss machines.

NC Programming speed, safety, and precision:

A new toolpath in Mastercam 2021, Advanced Drill, is a customizable multi-segment drill cycle that is useful for spot drilling, deep hole drilling, and back spot facing and each segment of the drill cycle can be defined and customized. And, when using tools with a tip angle, the new Chamfer Drill toolpath chamfers holes after calculating the correct depth based on the desired width or depth, and lets you select holes of different diameters or sizes, or that lie in different planes, and machine them in a single operation with a single tool. When creating a bounding box in Mastercam 2021, the new Wrap option allows you to create the smallest bounding box possible. The new Check Tool Reach function lets you check your tool and holder against the selected model geometry to view where the tool can and cannot reach.

For more information on Mastercam 2021 and the new features included, please visit http://www.mastercam.com or https://whatsnew.mastercam.com.

SOURCE Mastercam