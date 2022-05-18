|
18.05.2022 02:00:21
Mastercard Allows Customers to Pay at Checkout With a Wave of the Hand
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.As if biometric payments weren't controversial enough, this one wants you to work up the gall to wave at the checkout.On Tuesday, Mastercard launched a pilot payments program that lets customers pay in stores by showing the palm of their hand or their face.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!