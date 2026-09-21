MasterCard Aktie

MasterCard für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.09.2026 16:54:31

Mastercard, Flybits, Rogers Test Agentic Commerce Safeguards In Canada

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA), Flybits and Rogers Bank, announced on Monday that they have successfully piloted Canada's first agentic commerce transaction, using Mastercard's Agent Pay framework to demonstrate consumer-controlled, AI-powered shopping.

The pilot involved a Flybits AI assistant acting on instructions from a Rogers Red credit card holder to identify a product within budget and complete the purchase via Mastercard's network. The companies said the transaction showed how AI agents can operate within validated consumer parameters while maintaining transparency and security.

Mastercard said the collaboration helps establish governance principles and industry standards for trusted adoption of agentic commerce.

Mastercard research shows 41% of Canadians are open to using AI assistants for online shopping, with more than half of those supportive of AI-assisted purchasing within preset preferences and budgets.

On the NYSE, shares of Mastercard are currently losing 0.08 percent, changing hands at $564.77.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MasterCard Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MasterCard Inc.

mehr Analysen
31.01.25 MasterCard Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MasterCard Inc. 492,60 0,12% MasterCard Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise gehen weiter zurück: ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX geht erholt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Dem ATX zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen. Der DAX verzeichnete ebenfalls Aufschläge. Die US-Börsen legen zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien zeigten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen