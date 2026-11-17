(RTTNews) - Payment technology company Mastercard Incorporated (MA), announced the launch of Mastercard Accept, a solution that lets eligible debit and prepaid cardholders to receive digital payments directly into their existing bank accounts through their mobile banking or payments apps.

The service aims to make it easier for individuals, small sellers and independent service providers to collect payments, particularly those who still rely on cash or find it difficult to access digital payment services.

Through its global network of issuing and acquiring partners, Mastercard enables cardholders to accept payments through their existing banking apps. Users select the payment acceptance option, enter the amount and let the payer tap their phone against the recipient's device or scan a displayed QR code.

Mastercard said the solution will initially be introduced in markets across Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with a broader global rollout planned for the future.

"Mastercard Accept is designed to enable eligible debit and prepaid cardholders to receive payments directly into their existing accounts using the mobile banking or payments app they already trust on the smartphone they already carry," the company said in a statement.

On the NYSE, Mastercard shares closed up 0.08% at $661.71 on Monday.