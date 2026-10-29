MasterCard Aktie

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WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040

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29.10.2026 20:37:32

Mastercard Services Revenue Jumps 19%: Rapid Earnings Reaction

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) grew value-added services revenue 19% in the third quarter, well ahead of the 11% gain in its core payment network. Shares rose about 4% in midday trading. Services are growing faster than the network, and with costs rising slower than revenue, the company widened its margin even as it paid banks more to win their business.

The network still grows faster than spending. Gross dollar volume, the total value of purchases and cash withdrawals on Mastercard cards, rose 7%, but network revenue grew faster on more transactions, pricing, and cross-border activity. Cross-border payments carry much higher fees than domestic ones, so cross-border growth lifts revenue more than volume alone would.

The catch is what Mastercard pays to keep that volume. Rebates and incentives, payments to banks and other customers that come out of net revenue, rose 18%, outpacing network revenue. Those deals win and renew card portfolios, but they mean each new dollar of network revenue costs more to book.

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