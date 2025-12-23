Mastercard SpendingPulse Says U.S. Holiday Retail Sales, Excluding Automotive, Up 3.9% Y-o-Y

(RTTNews) - Mastercard SpendingPulse, a unit of credit and payment major Mastercard Inc. (MA), that measures national retail sales based on aggregated and anonymized Mastercard insights, Tuesday said that according to its preliminary insights U.S. retail sales excluding automotive increased 3.9 percent year-over-year from November 1 through December 21.

According to the company, the key trends that have shaped 2025 holiday season are savvy shoppers who shopped smart across channels, with many combining in-store visits with online browsing to secure the best promotions and maximize convenience. Ecommerce sales increased 7.4 percent while in store sales rose by 2.9 percent. Apparel spending surged 7.8 percent and the company is attributing this to chilly temperatures and seasonal deals that encouraged wardrobe refreshes and gift giving.

Further, consumers took an omnichannel approach, with online sales up plus 8.5 percent and in-store sales also rising plus 7 percent, browsing online for inspiration and price comparisons, then heading in-store to try on and purchase items.

Jewelry climbed by plus 1.6 percent and restaurant spending grew plus 5.2 percent signaling that consumers view dining out as an integral part of holiday traditions as per the company.

In pre-market activity, MA shares were trading at $575.31, down 0.05% on the New York Stock Exchange.