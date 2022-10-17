Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.10.2022 14:57:09

Mastercard Unveils Offering For Banks, Fintechs To Enable Buy, Hold, Sell Of Select Crypto Assets

(RTTNews) - Mastercard (MA) said, in partnership with regulated and licensed crypto custody providers, its financial institution partners will gain access to a comprehensive suite of buy, hold and sell services for select crypto assets. This Crypto Source offering is complemented by Mastercard Crypto Secure for additional security.

The Mastercard Crypto Source offering is currently being prepared for pilot programs. Additional details on broader availability will be made available at a later date, Mastercard noted.

To support the Crypto Source program, Mastercard is expanding its partnership and work with Paxos Trust Company, a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. The partnership aims for Paxos to provide crypto-asset trading and custody services on behalf of the banks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MasterCard Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MasterCard Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MasterCard Inc. 301,10 1,01% MasterCard Inc.