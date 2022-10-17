|
17.10.2022 14:57:09
Mastercard Unveils Offering For Banks, Fintechs To Enable Buy, Hold, Sell Of Select Crypto Assets
(RTTNews) - Mastercard (MA) said, in partnership with regulated and licensed crypto custody providers, its financial institution partners will gain access to a comprehensive suite of buy, hold and sell services for select crypto assets. This Crypto Source offering is complemented by Mastercard Crypto Secure for additional security.
The Mastercard Crypto Source offering is currently being prepared for pilot programs. Additional details on broader availability will be made available at a later date, Mastercard noted.
To support the Crypto Source program, Mastercard is expanding its partnership and work with Paxos Trust Company, a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. The partnership aims for Paxos to provide crypto-asset trading and custody services on behalf of the banks.
