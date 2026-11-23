eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
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23.11.2026 17:30:02
Mastercard vs. PayPal: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As the world continues its steady shift toward digital commerce, investors are often torn between the established giants of the transaction world and the newer digital wallet innovators that changed how consumers shop.
Choosing between Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) requires examining two distinct business models. While one operates a massive toll-booth network for global banks, the other provides a comprehensive platform for millions of consumers and merchants. This comparison explores which stock offers better value for the next few years.
Mastercard operates as a central infrastructure provider among financial stocks. It provides the technology that connects banks, merchants, and consumers through its global payments network. The company generates revenue by charging small fees on every transaction processed across its infrastructure. Recently, it expanded its reach through partnerships with financial institutions like BMO and by building its brand as a naming partner for the McLaren Formula 1 Team.
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|eBay Inc.
|108,16
|2,85%
|MasterCard Inc.
|584,40
|2,49%
|PayPal Inc
|50,23
|3,60%
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