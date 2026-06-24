PayPal Aktie

PayPal für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038

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24.06.2026 05:00:02

Mastercard vs. PayPal: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Are you looking for the steady compounding of a global payments giant or the potential value turnaround of a digital pioneer? Deciding between Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) depends on your personal strategy.Mastercard operates the essential infrastructure behind billions of credit and debit transactions, while PayPal provides a popular digital wallet and merchant platform. Both companies dominate their respective corners of the payment world, but face very different growth trajectories. This comparison examines their financial health, risk factors, and current valuations to determine which is the better buy today.Mastercard operates a global payments network that connects financial institutions, merchants, and consumers in more than 210 countries. Among fintech stocks, the company is shifting toward integrating stablecoin and on-chain settlement capabilities to support regulated digital assets across blockchain networks. It manages extensive relationships with global digital entities and governments while expanding its ecosystem through technology integrations like Mastercard Agent Pay.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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eBay Inc. 96,04 0,17% eBay Inc.
MasterCard Inc. 429,90 0,26% MasterCard Inc.
PayPal Inc 36,73 0,14% PayPal Inc

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