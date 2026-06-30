Remitly Global Aktie
WKN DE: A3C32X / ISIN: US75960P1049
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30.06.2026 22:00:17
Mastercard vs. Remitly Global: Which Financial Network Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Deciding between a global giant and a high-growth disruptor involves balancing safety and potential. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) offer two very different paths for your portfolio in 2026.Mastercard is a cornerstone of the global economy, processing trillions in transactions through its established network. Remitly, meanwhile, focuses on the high-growth niche of international money transfers for migrants. Investors often compare them to see if the reliability of a blue chip leader outweighs the rapid expansion of a digital-first specialist.Mastercard operates a massive four-party payments network that links financial institutions, merchants, and governments across more than 210 countries. Rather than issuing cards directly, the company provides the technology that enables secure digital transactions. Strategic growth now focuses on digital partnership agreements, on-chain settlement with stablecoins, and AI-driven automation for machine payments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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