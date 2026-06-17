MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
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18.06.2026 00:23:19
Mastercard vs. Remitly Global: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As digital payments continue to evolve, investors must choose between established infrastructure and high-growth disruptors. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) represent two distinct ways to play the ongoing shift toward electronic money movement.Mastercard operates a massive global toll-booth for credit and debit transactions, while Remitly focuses specifically on the digital remittance needs of the world's migrant populations. Comparing these two companies reveals the trade-offs between a highly profitable industry leader and an agile, expanding fintech challenger.Mastercard operates as a global payments technology giant among financial stocks, processing transactions for financial institutions, merchants, and governments across more than 200 countries. The company recently expanded its ecosystem by integrating stablecoin settlements across eight different blockchains to modernize money movement. It also introduced specialized tools, such as Agent Pay for automated machine payments, and a new personalized advertising platform, Mastercard Commerce Media.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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