MasterCard Aktie

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WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040

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04.11.2026 12:15:02

Mastercard vs. S&P Global: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Should investors bet on the expansion of global digital payments or the steady demand for essential financial intelligence? Deciding between Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) involves choosing between two market leaders.

Mastercard maintains a massive electronic network that facilitates commerce across hundreds of currencies and territories. S&P Global provides the data analytics and credit ratings that corporations and investors rely on for transparency. Both companies occupy dominant positions, yet they play very different roles in the modern financial system.

In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, Mastercard described its role as a technology company connecting a vast ecosystem. It provides virtual card technology and payment solutions for financial institutions, merchants, and governments. Key partners include issuing and acquiring banks, which manage the direct relationships with account holders worldwide.

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31.01.25 MasterCard Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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