MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
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12.11.2026 22:49:10
Mastercard vs. SoFi Technologies: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Finding the right balance between a global giant and a rising digital challenger is a common challenge for investors. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) offer two very different ways to play the financial sector.
Mastercard runs a global toll road for transactions, collecting fees without taking on credit risk from cardholders. SoFi operates as a digital-first bank, cross-selling lending and savings products to a growing member base. Both companies are navigating a changing economy where digital payments and online banking are becoming the standard for consumers everywhere.
In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted its role as a global payments technology provider that enables electronic payments for billions of people. It facilitates these transactions by connecting consumers, financial institutions, and merchants across more than 220 countries and territories. Its primary customers are issuers and acquirers that utilize the network to process payments in over 150 different currencies without the company taking on direct credit risk.
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|MasterCard Inc.
|599,40
|1,59%
|SoFi Technologies
|13,99
|-1,02%
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