MasterClass Announces Class on Cryptocurrency and The Blockchain

Four experts at the intersection of crypto, blockchain and economics dive deep into the world of Web3 to help members navigate the rapidly evolving landscape

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced a class on cryptocurrency and the blockchain taught by Emilie Choi, Chris Dixon, Paul Krugman and Changpeng "CZ" Zhao.

Together, these leading voices will paint the landscape of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, sharing their unique perspectives on its history, where the technology stands today and the opportunities and risks for its future.

Lessons include:

Emilie Choi , president and COO of Coinbase, will share her perspective on the future of Web3, benefits of on-chain technology, the complexities of regulation and how entrepreneurs can build the future of Web3.

, president and COO of Coinbase, will share her perspective on the future of Web3, benefits of on-chain technology, the complexities of regulation and how entrepreneurs can build the future of Web3. Chris Dixon , founder and managing partner of a16z crypto and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, will examine why blockchains are essential to cryptocurrency and the Web3 ecosystem, the value of NFTs, the future of the "new internet" and why decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are experiments in democracy.

, founder and managing partner of a16z and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, will examine why blockchains are essential to and the Web3 ecosystem, the value of NFTs, the future of the "new internet" and why decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are experiments in democracy. Professor Paul Krugman , author, New York Times columnist, and Nobel Prize–winning economist, will provide his alternative perspective on crypto 's challenges, examining its risks and highly unregulated history while providing an analysis of the evolution of currency overall.

, author, columnist, and Nobel Prize–winning economist, will provide his alternative perspective on 's challenges, examining its risks and highly unregulated history while providing an analysis of the evolution of currency overall. Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, co-founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and digital asset exchange, will deconstruct the true origins of crypto and share some of the innovations needed to propel blockchains and crypto into the future. He also joins Krugman for a debate covering several of the industry's most polarizing topics including stablecoins, dangers of the system and his vision for the future.

"Cryptocurrency and the blockchain have the potential to disrupt the financial system," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "With the landscape rapidly changing every day, we're bringing together the industry's key voices to help members gain a foundational understanding of the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. Beyond today's headlines, the lessons of the class will help members gain insight into the system's past and potential future to help them decide how and if they want to invest in this space."

Crypto and the Blockchain is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 180+ instructors with an annual membership.

