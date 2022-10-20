MasterClass Announces Former FBI Special Agent John Douglas to Teach How to Use the FBI Profiling Method in Everyday Life

Unveils the stories and action behind some of the most notable serial killer cases to help members improve their awareness and safety

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that former FBI Special Agent John Douglas will teach a class on how to think like an FBI profiler. In his class, Douglas will take MasterClass members into the interrogation room to examine the most infamous serial killers, kidnappers and cult leaders from the last century—including David "Son of Sam" Berkowitz, Charles Manson, Ed Kemper and John Wayne Gacy—and help them understand people's behavior and motives to make more informed decisions in everyday life. Douglas' class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 180+ instructors with an annual membership.

"If there's one person's career who encapsulates the true crime genre, it's John's," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "As the inspiration behind Silence of the Lambs and Mindhunter, John has helped catch some of history's most notorious serial killers and knows how they work. Now, he's sharing it all with MasterClass. In his class, he will teach members how to improve their intuitions, read body language, and become more mindful of other people's motives. For the first time ever, he will also talk through his cases, sharing never-before-heard details from his investigations of the most infamous crimes."

In his class, Douglas will share the backstories to the notorious cases of Ed Kemper, Charles Manson, John Wayne Gacy, David "Son of Sam" Berkowitz, the Trailside Killer, Robert Hanson, Darryll Gene Devier and more. Each lesson in the class will include a case that illustrates the workings of the criminal mind and a practical takeaway of predicting behavior. For example, in the lesson "Avoiding Cults and Manipulators: Charles Manson," Douglas will share insights about Manson and explain to members how they may know people in their own lives who share the same characteristics of a manipulative personality. In "Spotting a Liar: John Wayne Gacy," Douglas will do a deep dive into Gacy's compulsive mendacity, and lay out ways for members to read someone's behavior to determine if they're being untruthful. Douglas will also share examples of cases in which intuition potentially saved lives—and walk members through ways to develop their own intuition. Members will learn how to read the motives behind people's behavior to predict their actions and gain awareness of the telltale signs—verbal and nonverbal—that someone is being deceitful. By understanding how to put themselves in other people's shoes and navigate the world with a more discerning and insightful eye, members will gain the ability to be alert and stay safe in any situation.

"My career covered over 50 years of working violent crime cases and I learned a lot about criminal behavior—including the stressors, signals, and motivations that drive us toward it," Douglas said. "In this class, I'll show members how to use a set of profiling methods in everyday life—not so they can play amateur detective, but so they can understand the motives that drive us all, and spot body language and behaviors that signal manipulation and deceit."

Douglas is a retired special agent and unit chief in the Federal Bureau of Investigation and has spent more than 25 years researching and culling the stories of America's most notorious criminals. Douglas has earned four university degrees, including a doctorate in education. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he has directly worked in more than 5,000 violent crime cases over the past 50 years, inspiring multiple films and series based on his life and professional work. He is currently chairman Emeritus of the Cold Case Foundation.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/u-xGJiJHZZg

Download stills here: https://brandfolder.com/s/5mw9ftvhr6mqcqp2th4jwh5

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 180+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio, Gordon Ramsay's kitchen and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable Class Guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. With MasterClass at Work , companies can keep their employees engaged and boost morale and motivation with immersive, short-form lessons from the world's best.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

LinkedIn @masterclass

TikTok @masterclass

Follow John Douglas:

Twitter @johndouglasmindhunter

Media Contact:

Tawnya Bear, MasterClass

press@masterclass.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masterclass-announces-former-fbi-special-agent-john-douglas-to-teach-how-to-use-the-fbi-profiling-method-in-everyday-life-301654635.html

SOURCE MasterClass