MasterClass Announces Professional Streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins to Teach How to Become a Streamer in 30 Days

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that starting March 30, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins will join Sessions by MasterClass, a structured, 30-day curriculum where members learn meaningful skills through hands-on experience, step-by-step demonstration and an engaged community to teach how to become a streamer and grow your online presence. Blevins will teach members how to build a brand, create meaningful online communities and develop a clear style, voice and vision to build their own stream. Enrollment for Blevins's session is available starting today; the class goes live on March 30.

"With over 70 million fans worldwide, Ninja is one of, if not the most successful streamer of all time," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "His ability to embrace and leverage his personality to connect with audiences has defined the streaming industry. In his class, he teaches members actionable steps to find their own style to build and elevate their streams."

Through step-by-step demonstrations and follow-along assignments, Blevins will teach members how to build a streaming presence by honing their technique, developing a brand and turning a stream into a source of income. Starting with the basics, he will break down the necessary hardware and streaming software needed to create the ultimate streaming environment, regardless of budget. Members will then have the opportunity to create their own equipment checklist and share their streaming setups with the session's community. Blevins will share his insights on how he evolved as a streamer, including his philosophy of "Time In, Time Out," to teach members how to find their streaming persona and engage authentically with their community, as well as the importance of setting and maintaining a streaming schedule. He will also walk members through techniques for evolving their streams by using music, adding commentary and engaging with an audience to build community. Sharing personal stories of how he turned his hobby into a career, he will teach how to use social media platforms to grow a stream into a high-quality brand and how to initiate and leverage authentic collaborations for growth. Members will be able to apply what they learned by putting the streams they created in the class out into the world. By the end of the 30-day session, members will leave with a streaming setup, their first livestream completed and the tools to share their brand with the world.

"Streaming allowed me to turn my passions into my lifestyle and career," Blevins said. "Anyone can be a successful streamer by bringing their true, authentic self to what they love, and I'm here to show members how they can embrace who they are in order to turn their streaming into their own personal brand."

With more than 70 million fans worldwide on major digital networks, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins became a pop culture phenomenon in March 2018, after he streamed on Twitch playing Fortnite alongside rappers Drake and Travis Scott, as well as NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Since then, he's gone on to become the first creator to get an exclusive skin in both Fortnite and Raid: Shadow Legends, and was the first professional gamer to be featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine. Blevins has set his sights on Hollywood to tell stories for fans of gaming and internet culture. He can be seen making a cameo in 20th Century Studios' Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, and can be heard in Sony Pictures Animation's Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. He is also the author of two graphic novels published by Ten Speed Press: Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game (2019) and Ninja: War for the Dominions (2021). A noted philanthropist who has been active in his hometown community of Detroit as well as his new home in Chicago, Blevins was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019, and is the announced sponsor of the Ninja Esports Lounge at the Matilda R. Wilson Boys & Girls Clubs location in Auburn Hills, Michigan. As a partner on Twitch, Blevins currently streams Fortnite, Halo, Lost Ark, Valorant, Apex Legends, League of Legends and Final Fantasy XI.

To celebrate the launch, Blevins and MasterClass will host a live Twitch stream on March 8 at noon PT. Blevins will be doing a livestream playing Fortnite and answering questions about his session. As a bonus, those who tune in will get a discount code to a MasterClass annual membership.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/11ACM9N91O4

Download stills here: https://brandfolder.com/s/v6hfb8ts2sf8pvmbkswshr

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

About MasterClass:

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio, Gordon Ramsay's kitchen and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable class guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. With MasterClass at Work , companies can keep their employees engaged and boost morale and motivation with immersive, short-form lessons from the world's best.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow Ninja:

Twitter @ninja

Instagram @ninja

Facebook @ninjaTB

Media Contact:

Alyssa Bergerson, MasterClass

press@masterclass.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masterclass-announces-professional-streamer-tyler-ninja-blevins-to-teach-how-to-become-a-streamer-in-30-days-301497337.html

SOURCE MasterClass