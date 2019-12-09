Mastering High Net Worth with Transamerica Life Bermuda

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLB) has announced a new programme of advanced marketing initiatives which has been created to provide its partners with specialised insights, ideas and resources to help them better serve the needs of HNW customers.

Called 'Mastering High Net Worth', the programme will comprise a wide range of support for HNW insurance distributors and advisors, including:

Actionable insights on HNW trends and opportunities

HNW product and underwriting training

Continuing professional development courses

Marketing and sales support tools

Private seminars featuring expert speakers

Bespoke workshops and events tailored to partner needs

Marc Lieberman, President and CEO of TLB, said, "This is an important initiative for us to take in terms of further investing in our distribution partnerships. Working with our partners to not only help them develop and hone their own resources and capabilities, but to open up new growth opportunities for them by better serving HNW customers' needs. Mastering High Net Worth is all about the continuing quest for excellence, and raising the bar in our industry. With our unique sole focus on the HNW sector, we are best placed to lead the way."

The Mastering High Net Worth programme kicks off in December, when TLB will also unveil its "2019 Succession Planning Report: Converting Challenges to Actions", in conjunction with Asian Private Banker (APB). This is the fourth year of collaboration between TLB and APB looking into opportunities and gaps in retirement and succession planning activities for this particular segment and the research report will provide unique insights into the lives and needs of HNW and Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) customers.

Founded in 1906, Transamerica, one of the world's leading financial services companies, is built on a solid history and a tradition of service excellence. Today, with its singular focus on servicing the High Net Worth sector, TLB is recognised for its award-winning products and services, as well as its unique expertise on the HNW insurance market, including handling large sums assured and complex cases supporting legacy and business planning.

'Mastering High Net Worth' will further reinforce TLB's position as the go-to industry leader when it comes to HNW life insurance servicing, training, thought leadership, actionable insights, quality and professionalism.

About Transamerica Life Bermuda: Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLB) is a leading High Net Worth life insurance provider, dedicated to offering life protection to High Net Worth individuals, families and businesses across Asia and beyond. Transamerica has been in Asia for over 80 years and has been the pioneer in managing universal life portfolios since 1981. TLB was awarded International Life Insurer of the Year Award (Hong Kong) at the Asian Banking & Finance Insurance Asia Awards 2019. TLB is part of the Aegon Group, a leading, international financial services group providing life insurance, pensions and asset management based in The Hague, Netherlands. Further information about TLB is available here: www.transamericalifebermuda.com.

About Aegon: Aegon's roots go back 175 years -- to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world's leading financial services organisations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon's purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. Further information about Aegon is available here: www.aegon.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191206/2663342-1

SOURCE Transamerica Life Bermuda