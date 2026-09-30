Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Private Equity

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR SIX as to Art. 16 listing rules BX Swisss_Semiannual Report 2026



30-Sep-2026 / 07:57 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR (SIX) and pursuant to Art. 16 KR (BX)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR as topursuant to Art. 16 BX Swiss

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG - Publication of the Semiannual Report as of June 30, 2026



Sarnen, September 30 – Matador Secondary Private Equity AG, an investment company specialising in secondary private equity investments, is releasing its interim report for the first half of 2026 today and confirms the results and portfolio cash flow figures published on September 3. The report is available on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section and reports a profit of 5.04 million CHF.

About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.

Contact

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Grundacher 5, CH-6060 Sarnen

Tel: +41 41 662 1062

Email: ir@matador.ch

www.matador.ch