Matador Secondary Private Equity Aktie

Matador Secondary Private Equity für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q3W8 / ISIN: CH0042797206

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30.09.2026 07:57:36

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR SIX as to Art. 16 listing rules BX Swisss_Semiannual Report 2026

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Private Equity
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR SIX as to Art. 16 listing rules BX Swisss_Semiannual Report 2026

30-Sep-2026 / 07:57 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR (SIX) and pursuant to Art. 16 KR (BX)
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR as topursuant to Art. 16 BX Swiss

 

 Matador Secondary Private Equity AG - Publication of the Semiannual Report as of June 30, 2026
 

Sarnen, September 30 Matador Secondary Private Equity AG, an investment company specialising in secondary private equity investments, is releasing its interim report for the first half of 2026 today and confirms the results and portfolio cash flow figures published on September 3. The report is available on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section and reports a profit of 5.04 million CHF.

 

About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.

 

Contact
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Grundacher 5, CH-6060 Sarnen
Tel: +41 41 662 1062
Email: ir@matador.ch
www.matador.ch

 

 

 


Additional features:
File: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR SIX as to Art. 16 listing rules BX Swisss_20260660_Matador Secondary Private Equity AG - Semiannual Report 2026
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Grundacher 5
6060 Sarnen
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (41) 662 10 62
Fax: 0041 (41) 661 08 62
E-mail: office@matador.ch
Internet: www.matador.ch
ISIN: CH0042797206
Valor: A0Q3W8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart; BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 9676007ASJYFQMM4GT15
EQS News ID: 2406476

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2406476  30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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