Matador Secondary Private Equity Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q3W8 / ISIN: CH0042797206
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30.09.2026 07:57:36
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR SIX as to Art. 16 listing rules BX Swisss_Semiannual Report 2026
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Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Private Equity
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR as topursuant to Art. 16 BX Swiss
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG - Publication of the Semiannual Report as of June 30, 2026
Sarnen, September 30 – Matador Secondary Private Equity AG, an investment company specialising in secondary private equity investments, is releasing its interim report for the first half of 2026 today and confirms the results and portfolio cash flow figures published on September 3. The report is available on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section and reports a profit of 5.04 million CHF.
About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.
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File: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR SIX as to Art. 16 listing rules BX Swisss_20260660_Matador Secondary Private Equity AG - Semiannual Report 2026
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
|Grundacher 5
|6060 Sarnen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0041 (41) 662 10 62
|Fax:
|0041 (41) 661 08 62
|E-mail:
|office@matador.ch
|Internet:
|www.matador.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0042797206
|Valor:
|A0Q3W8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart; BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|9676007ASJYFQMM4GT15
|EQS News ID:
|2406476
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2406476 30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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|Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
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