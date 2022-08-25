Matador Partners Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Private Equity

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Half-year report 2022, profit expectations clearly exceeded



25-Aug-2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 16 LR

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG publishes half-year report 2022

Earnings amount to CHF 7.5 million after taxes

Profit expectations clearly exceeded

Best half-year in the company's history

Secondary Private Equity portfolio with excellent performance

Sarnen, August 25, 2022 - Matador Secondary Private Equity AG, a company specialized in secondary private equity, has achieved a profit of CHF 7.5 million after tax in the first half of 2022. The main reason for the excellent performance is the good development of the private equity portfolio: currently Matador has investments in 25 private equity funds with a total of around 1,350 companies. "The strong result illustrates once again that our focus on secondary private equity has proven to be the right strategic investment strategy, even during times of crisis," explains Matador's Board of Directors. Matador's net asset value increased by around 16% in the first half of 2022.



One crisis is not yet over when we are already confronted with the next. The Russian invasion of Ukraine raises many questions: From a humanitarian point of view, regarding the security situation, from an economic point of view and, of course, regarding the possible impact on Matador's portfolio. Matador's exposure to Ukraine/Russia was minimal and was already fully written down as a preventive measure. Therefore, no further impact on Matador from this exposure is to be expected.



On the contrary, due to several successful exits in the first half of 2022, we continue to expect to achieve the ambitious annual targets for 2022. Recent developments give reason to believe that this high level can be maintained - even if the pace should slow down in the second half of the year: "When liquidity needs arise among investors, this is also always accompanied by good opportunities to enter into secondary private equity transactions. Also in the current period, we will examine further promising investment opportunities in order to continuously develop and advance the portfolio expansion in this way," explains Matador's Board of Directors. In this context, various aspects are relevant for Matador: In addition to high, double-digit return opportunities, the greatest value is placed on diversification and, above all, risk minimization when selecting transactions.



In the past 20 years, Secondary Private Equity has achieved positive returns in every vintage year - even or especially during and after the financial and corona crisis. The chance of profitable transactions in all economic cycles makes Matador Secondary Private Equity AG an important, liquid component and stability anchor of a portfolio well diversified under risk-reward and Inflation aspects", says the Board of Directors.

About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG:

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), headquartered in Switzerland, specializes in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built a broadly diversified private equity portfolio by industry, region and economic cycle. The share is listed on the Bern Stock Exchange.

Contact:

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

office@matador-secondary-private-equity.com

Tel: +41(0) 41 6621062



