Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Private Equity

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Listing on SIX Swiss Exchange from 15 June 2026



08.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Corporate News

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Listing on SIX Swiss Exchange from 15 June 2026

Sarnen, June 8, 2026 - Matador Secondary Private Equity AG will commence trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SQL (security number 4’279'720) from June 15, 2026. The listing will strengthen the company’s presence on the Swiss capital market. No new shares will be issued as part of the listing; all existing bearer shares will be admitted to trading. Matador Secondary Private Equity AG, an investment company focused on and specialising in secondary private equity investments, has built up for the last 20 years a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years and thus offers investors high-quality access to the private equity asset class. Since its inception in 2005, it has consistently delivered above-average returns. Dr Florian Dillinger, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: «The listing on SIX Swiss Exchange will help Matador to further increase its visibility among Swiss and international investors

About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.

Contact

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Grundacher 5, CH-6060 Sarnen

Tel: +41 41 662 1062

Email: ir@matador.ch

www.matador.ch