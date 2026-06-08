Matador Secondary Private Equity Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q3W8 / ISIN: CH0042797206
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08.06.2026 07:00:03
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Listing on SIX Swiss Exchange from 15 June 2026
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Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
/ Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Private Equity
Corporate News
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Listing on SIX Swiss Exchange from 15 June 2026
Sarnen, June 8, 2026 - Matador Secondary Private Equity AG will commence trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SQL (security number 4’279'720) from June 15, 2026. The listing will strengthen the company’s presence on the Swiss capital market. No new shares will be issued as part of the listing; all existing bearer shares will be admitted to trading. Matador Secondary Private Equity AG, an investment company focused on and specialising in secondary private equity investments, has built up for the last 20 years a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years and thus offers investors high-quality access to the private equity asset class. Since its inception in 2005, it has consistently delivered above-average returns. Dr Florian Dillinger, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: «The listing on SIX Swiss Exchange will help Matador to further increase its visibility among Swiss and international investors
About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.
Contact
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Grundacher 5, CH-6060 Sarnen
Tel: +41 41 662 1062
Email: ir@matador.ch
Additional features:
File: Corporate News June 8, 2026 - Matador Secondary Private Equity AG_Listing on SIX Swiss Echange from June 15, 2026
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
|Grundacher 5
|6060 Sarnen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0041 (41) 662 10 62
|Fax:
|0041 (41) 661 08 62
|E-mail:
|office@matador.ch
|Internet:
|www.matador.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0042797206
|Valor:
|A0Q3W8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart; BX Berne eXchange
|EQS News ID:
|2340974
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2340974 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
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