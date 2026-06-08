Matador Secondary Private Equity Aktie

Matador Secondary Private Equity für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q3W8 / ISIN: CH0042797206

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.06.2026 07:00:03

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Listing on SIX Swiss Exchange from 15 June 2026

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Private Equity
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: Listing on SIX Swiss Exchange from 15 June 2026

08.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Corporate News

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Listing on SIX Swiss Exchange from 15 June 2026

  

Sarnen, June 8, 2026 - Matador Secondary Private Equity AG will commence trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SQL (security number 4’279'720) from June 15, 2026. The listing will strengthen the company’s presence on the Swiss capital market. No new shares will be issued as part of the listing; all existing bearer shares will be admitted to trading. Matador Secondary Private Equity AG, an investment company focused on and specialising in secondary private equity investments, has built up for the last 20 years a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years and thus offers investors high-quality access to the private equity asset class. Since its inception in 2005, it has consistently delivered above-average returns. Dr Florian Dillinger, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: «The listing on SIX Swiss Exchange will help Matador to further increase its visibility among Swiss and international investors

 

About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.

 

Contact

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Grundacher 5, CH-6060 Sarnen

Tel: +41 41 662 1062

Email: ir@matador.ch

www.matador.ch

 

 

 

 

Additional features:

File: Corporate News June 8, 2026 - Matador Secondary Private Equity AG_Listing on SIX Swiss Echange from June 15, 2026

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Grundacher 5
6060 Sarnen
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (41) 662 10 62
Fax: 0041 (41) 661 08 62
E-mail: office@matador.ch
Internet: www.matador.ch
ISIN: CH0042797206
Valor: A0Q3W8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart; BX Berne eXchange
EQS News ID: 2340974

 
End of News EQS News Service

2340974  08.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

mehr Nachrichten